Short Interest in Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Increases By 24.4%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,994,700 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 5,621,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69,947.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nongfu Spring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Nongfu Spring stock remained flat at $$5.10 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. Nongfu Spring has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water beverages, sparkling flavored beverages, coffee beverages, and plant-based yogurt products, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

