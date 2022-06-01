Short Interest in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC) Drops By 14.8%

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTEC opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

