Short Interest in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Rises By 23.0%

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 38,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,057. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,155 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $278,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,805,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,289,000. Finally, Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,521,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

