Short Interest in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Decreases By 14.3%

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 671,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OSK stock opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.65. Oshkosh has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $133.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,742,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 914.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 259,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

