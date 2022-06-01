Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Declines By 16.8%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,191,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 1,431,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,323.3 days.

OVCHF remained flat at $$8.61 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

