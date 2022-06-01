Short Interest in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Drops By 14.9%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.77) to GBX 900 ($11.39) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after acquiring an additional 352,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pearson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 573,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 397,676 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSO opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.1894 dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

