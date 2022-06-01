Short Interest in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Declines By 15.2%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,670,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 67,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $297.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

