Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Grows By 25.3%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

