Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Grows By 25.3%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $15.33.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML)
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.