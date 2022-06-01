Short Interest in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Increases By 24.0%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 456.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $129.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Poseida Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

