Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Increases By 25.6%

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 30th total of 183,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:PSTL opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 707.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTL. Aegis began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.