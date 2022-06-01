Short Interest in Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Decreases By 16.1%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RWBYF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Red White & Bloom Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.

Get Red White & Bloom Brands alerts:

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona, California, and Florida. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.