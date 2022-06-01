Short Interest in Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Decreases By 16.1%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RWBYF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Red White & Bloom Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.
Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
