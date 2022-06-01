Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Declines By 15.2%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTOKY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 625 ($7.91) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($7.97) to GBX 550 ($6.96) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.67.
RTOKY stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $43.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
