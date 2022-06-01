Short Interest in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Increases By 24.7%

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reservoir Media stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,219 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of RSVRW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,887. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.53.

