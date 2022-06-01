Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Increases By 24.5%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,182,300 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 949,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMEGF shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of SMEGF opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

