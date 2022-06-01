Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Grows By 23.7%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SVBL opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Silver Bull Resources has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

