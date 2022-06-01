Short Interest in Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Increases By 25.0%

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
WINR opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $2.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.
About Simplicity Esports and Gaming
