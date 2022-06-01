Short Interest in Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Increases By 25.0%

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

WINR opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $2.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

