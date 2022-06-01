Short Interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expands By 26.7%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

