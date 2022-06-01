Short Interest in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Decreases By 16.8%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

INN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. 46,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 599,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 747,685 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,437,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,153,000 after purchasing an additional 780,049 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,561,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 95,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

