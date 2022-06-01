Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Rises By 25.0%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 20.0% during the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.23.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

