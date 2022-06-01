Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expands By 24.6%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 322,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $40,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period.

SANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&W Seed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,656. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

