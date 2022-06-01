Short Interest in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU) Increases By 25.0%

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TOACU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

