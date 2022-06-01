Short Interest in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Declines By 15.8%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.
TGB stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $455.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.56.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
