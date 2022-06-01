Short Interest in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Rises By 23.3%

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $27,156.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 94,581 shares of company stock worth $877,351. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
TELA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
