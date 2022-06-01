Short Interest in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Rises By 23.3%

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $27,156.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 94,581 shares of company stock worth $877,351. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

TELA Bio stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.57. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TELA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.