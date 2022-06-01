Short Interest in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rises By 26.1%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,600 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $654.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 214.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in First Bancshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

