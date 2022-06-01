Short Interest in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Increases By 28.2%

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SCX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. 26,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,625. L.S. Starrett has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 60.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

