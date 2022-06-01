Short Interest in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Declines By 14.8%

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,100 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 838,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 58.1% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 302,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 111,289 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Shyft Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $777.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.71. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

