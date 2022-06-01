Short Interest in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Increases By 27.0%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.