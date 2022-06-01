Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Drops By 15.6%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.6 days.

OTCMKTS:TSGTF opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

