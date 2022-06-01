Short Interest in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Rises By 25.3%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

NYSE UGP opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.34.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 244,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 427,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

