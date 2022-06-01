Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Decreases By 14.4%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,386,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UATG opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

