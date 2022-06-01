Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Decreases By 14.4%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,386,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UATG opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
