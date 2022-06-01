Short Interest in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Increases By 22.6%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,660,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the April 30th total of 13,590,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.62. 145,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,516,883. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.51.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,727 shares of company stock worth $2,282,944. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

