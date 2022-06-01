Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Drops By 14.8%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 96,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.