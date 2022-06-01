Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Drops By 14.8%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 96,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $16.64.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
