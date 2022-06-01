Short Interest in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Rises By 25.7%

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 10,060,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

