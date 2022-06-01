Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Increases By 25.7%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 13,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 536,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

