Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Drops By 15.1%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

YJ opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. Yunji has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $233.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45,429 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

