Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Drops By 15.1%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
YJ opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. Yunji has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $233.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.88.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter.
About Yunji (Get Rating)
Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.
