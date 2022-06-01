SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 149.13% from the company’s previous close.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,153. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,466 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $43,602.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,648.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,856 shares of company stock valued at $342,884. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

