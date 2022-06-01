Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

NYSE:SBSW opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 38.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.