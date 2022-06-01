Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.
NYSE:SBSW opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69.
About Sibanye Stillwater (Get Rating)
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
