Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 288,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 367,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of SGML traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $19.99.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGML shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Lithium (SGML)
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.