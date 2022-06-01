Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 288,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 367,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SGML traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $19.99.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Sigma Lithium will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $11,466,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $3,114,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,264,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after buying an additional 226,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGML shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.