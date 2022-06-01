Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Lithium Corporation is involved in producing battery-grade lithium. Sigma Lithium Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

SGML stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. Sigma Lithium has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $3,114,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

