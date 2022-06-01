Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGFY shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 8,320 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,647.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801. 8.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signify Health by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Signify Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSE SGFY opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Signify Health had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

