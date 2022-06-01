Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $418.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sika in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Baader Bank raised Sika to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

SXYAY opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. Sika has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

