Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

SBTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Shares of SBTX opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,721,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 1,200,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 10,461.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 944,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 4,729.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 625,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

