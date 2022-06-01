Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 924,795 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 783,808 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 198.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,052,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 700,041 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 961.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 587,624 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVM opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

About Silvercorp Metals (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.