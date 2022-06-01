Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Singapore Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Shares of SPXCY opened at $104.88 on Wednesday. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $97.51 and a twelve month high of $133.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.