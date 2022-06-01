Skillsoft (SKIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Skillsoft to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Skillsoft has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $176.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.26 million. On average, analysts expect Skillsoft to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SKIL stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKIL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Skillsoft by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

