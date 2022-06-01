Skye Bioscience (SKYE) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) is one of 939 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Skye Bioscience to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Skye Bioscience and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Skye Bioscience Competitors 6514 21233 43450 872 2.54

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 127.48%. Given Skye Bioscience’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skye Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A -$8.52 million -1.90 Skye Bioscience Competitors $1.86 billion $249.98 million -2.84

Skye Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Skye Bioscience. Skye Bioscience is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skye Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skye Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A -194.19% -109.87% Skye Bioscience Competitors -3,144.81% -1,459.49% -9.12%

Summary

Skye Bioscience competitors beat Skye Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100, which is in Phase I trials for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 that is in preclinical trials to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. Skye Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

