Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Skyline Champion in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,377,000 after purchasing an additional 582,173 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $21,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $17,878,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $12,163,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

