SM Energy (NYSE:SM) EVP Sells $256,150.00 in Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. 2,331,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 5.19. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,639,000 after buying an additional 331,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,814,000 after buying an additional 226,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,982,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,897,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,837,000 after purchasing an additional 293,299 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

