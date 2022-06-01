SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to post sales of $40.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.70 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $32.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $161.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.19 million to $166.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $180.26 million, with estimates ranging from $172.90 million to $190.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMBK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a market cap of $437.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

