Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,763,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 2,058,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Smoore International stock opened at 2.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 2.23. Smoore International has a 1-year low of 2.10 and a 1-year high of 5.25.

Get Smoore International alerts:

About Smoore International (Get Rating)

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.