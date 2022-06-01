Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,763,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 2,058,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Smoore International stock opened at 2.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 2.23. Smoore International has a 1-year low of 2.10 and a 1-year high of 5.25.
